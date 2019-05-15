Tom Daley says meditation has been key to his 'best' season

Tom Daley won 10m platform World Series gold in Montreal in April

World champion diver Tom Daley believes meditation and mindfulness have been key to his "best-ever season".

Daley, in contention for the overall 10m title, has secured nine medals from four World Series events, including his first gold since 2015.

The final Fina Diving World Series event of 2019 begins in London on Friday.

"I've started to believe I can be the best in the world again," Daley, 24, told BBC Sport.

"When Lance [Black, Daley's husband] first suggested mindfulness and meditation back in 2016, I was a bit dismissive but it's completely changed my perspective.

"Just taking 10 seconds to focus on my breathing in the morning, at night or even when I'm up on the board about to compete, really helps me forget any worries about what might have happened or what could happen and just live in the present."

Daley admits he was considering his long-term future in the sport after a series of injuries and illnesses led to a career break last year.

Daley meditates for 10 minutes every day to cope with stress and anxiety

However, he says he is still "hungry to win" and that becoming a father to son Robbie has helped him refocus.

"It's hard to be away from him," Daley said. "I want to be there to feed him, or have cuddles but I have to be away for training and competitions so it's up to me to make sure every moment counts."

In addition to his individual 10m platform competition, Daley will also compete alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m event and with Scotland's Grace Reid in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard competition.

It is the first time a Fina Diving World Series event has been held in the UK since 2015 and it is the final major event for British divers before the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher, who secured a British record-equalling sixth World Series title last week in Russia, will be looking for honours individually as well as alongside new synchronised 3m partner Dan Goodfellow.

Commonwealth champion Reid will be among Britain's leading female contenders, with European gold medallists Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng.

"As with any event in London I'm sure the crowd will be magical," said Reid. "The home support never disappoints and I'm always proud to pull on the red, white and blue."