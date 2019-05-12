Diving World Series: Tom Daley wins two bronze medals, one with Grace Reid

From the section

Britain's Tom Daley won World Series bronze in the men's 10m platform and another in the mixed 3m synchro with partner Grace Reid, in Kazan.

The 24-year-old 10m platform world champion scored 520.40 from six dives in the penultimate leg of the series.

China's Hao Yang won gold and Aleksandr Bondar of Russia took silver.

Reid and Daley scored 304.14 to finish behind Xiaohu Tai and Yiwen Chen of China, and Australia's Maddison Keeney and Domonic Bedggood.

On Friday, London Olympic bronze medallist Daley won the men's 10m synchro bronze with compatriot Matthew Lee.

Two-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher added to Britain's medal tally on Saturday with gold in the men's 3m springboard.

The event in Kazan is the fourth of the series, with the final three-day event in London from 17 May.