Diving World Series: Tom Daley and Matty Lee win 10m synchronised silver

Daley's new competitive partnership with Lee begins in February

British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee won their first international medal together with men's 10m synchronised silver at the Diving World Series.

Daley and Lee were sixth with two dives remaining but a strong final dive ensured they finished second with an overall score of 412.20 in Montreal.

The two made their competitive debut as a pairing in February.

"We're pretty happy with that result but there were still a lot of things we wanted to do better," Daley, 24, said.

Chinese pair Yang Hao and Lian Junjie took gold with 464.52.

Daley will compete in the individual and mixed 3m synchro on Sunday.