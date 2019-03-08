Diving World Series: Tom Daley, Grace Reid and Jack Laugher all win bronze

Reid and Daley also won mixed synchro bronze in Japan last week

Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid have won mixed 3m synchronised bronze in the Chinese leg of the World Series.

The pair recovered from a disappointing penultimate dive to finish on 294.39 at the event in Beijing.

Gold went to China's Hao Yang and Yani Chang on 315.21 with Canada's Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel were second with 304.08.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher won his second World Series bronze in a row in the men's 3m springboard event.

As in Japan last week, China's Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi filled the top two places, this time with the order reversed.

Cao scored 541.95 with Xie on 527.90 while Laugher managed 457.55, beating Mexico's Rommel Pacheco Marrufo by 0.45 points.

Beijing is the second of five legs of a series that concludes in London in May.