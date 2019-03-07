World Series 2019: Grace Reid and Kat Torrance win 3m synchro bronze

From the section

Reid and Torrance scored 292.27 points with their five dives

Britain's Grace Reid and Kat Torrance won women's 3m synchronised bronze in the Beijing leg of the World Series.

Reid and Torrance scored 292.27 points, with China's Wang Han and Shi Tingmao winning gold and Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney silver.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee finished fourth in the men's 10m synchro while team-mates Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng sixth in the women's event.

In the men's 3m synchro, Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow finished seventh.