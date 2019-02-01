British National Diving Cup: Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow secure maiden gold

The new Laugher and Goodfellow partnership

Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow secured synchronised 3m springboard gold in their debut as a pair at the British National Diving Cup.

Goodfellow, a bronze medallist with Tom Daley from 10m at the Rio Olympics, has filled the void left by Chris Mears who is taking a year out from the sport.

Laugher and Goodfellow totalled 387.99 from their six routines.

"We've learnt a lot from today and if we keep going there's no limit on what we can do," Laugher told BBC Sport.

Goodfellow added: "I've been thrown in at the deep end a little bit by diving alongside someone like [Olympic champion] Jack and there were a few nerves today.

"It's an exciting time for both of us though and I know we're going to do great things."

Brothers Jack and Ross Haslam took silver with a score of 364.44 ahead of Youth Olympic silver medallist Anthony Harding and his team-mate Jordan Houlden who totalled 347.91.

European champions Lois Toulson, 19, and Eden Cheng, 16, took the women's synchronised 10m platform title with a surprisingly narrow victory, of just 0.78, over Emily Martin and Phoebe Banks.

"Overall we're happy, but there's a lot of things that we can work on," Toulson told BBC Sport.

Cheng added: "It's not easy when I'm in London and Lois is in Leeds, but we're finding the time when we can and I think we did well."

Commonwealth silver medallist Kat Torrance, 20, secured her third domestic women's 1m title in a row, while Ross Haslam, 21, claimed the first 1m title of his senior career.

Among the highlights on Saturday's action at the British National Diving Cup will be world champion Tom Daley's debut alongside new synchronised 10m platform partner Matty Lee.