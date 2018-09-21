BBC Sport - Teenager Aidan Heslop is set to become the youngest ever Red Bull Cliff Diving athlete

The history making teenage cliff diver

  • From the section Diving

16-year-old Aidan Heslop will this weekend become the youngest ever diver to take part in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The Welsh athlete has been given a wildcard entry to the seasons 'Grand Finale' at the home of European cliff diving in Polignano a Mare in Italy from 22-23 September.

The teenager - who represented Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia - will jump off a 27m platform into the Adriatic sea in front of thousands of passionate fans.

Top videos

Video

The history making teenage cliff diver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you