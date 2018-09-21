16-year-old Aidan Heslop will this weekend become the youngest ever diver to take part in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The Welsh athlete has been given a wildcard entry to the seasons 'Grand Finale' at the home of European cliff diving in Polignano a Mare in Italy from 22-23 September.

The teenager - who represented Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia - will jump off a 27m platform into the Adriatic sea in front of thousands of passionate fans.