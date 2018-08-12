BBC Sport - European Championships 2019: 'Crikey!' -Diver gets too close to platform
'Crikey!' - Diver gets too close to platform
- From the section Diving
Vadim Kaptur of Belarus has a near miss with the platform during his dive at the European Championships.
Follow the final night of the European Championships here
WATCH MORE: GB pair blow gold medal with disastrous dive
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired