BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Matthew Lee & Lois Toulson just miss out on synchro diving gold
British duo miss out on 10m synchro gold
- From the section Diving
GB's Matthew Lee and Lois Toulson come agonisingly close to defending their European synchronised 10m mixed platform title, finishing just 1.83 points behind Russian winners Nikita Shleikher and Iuliia Timoshinina.
European Championships 2018
