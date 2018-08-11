BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Grace Reid beats fellow Briton Alicia Blagg to diving gold
GB one-two as Reid 'snatches' gold from Blagg
- From the section Diving
Grace Reid 'snatches the gold' from her GB team-mate Alicia Blagg with a great last dive in the 3m springboard final.
WATCH MORE:British duo miss out on 10m synchro gold
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired