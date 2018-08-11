European Championships 2018: Lois Toulson wins second diving medal with Matthew Lee

Lois Toulson and Matthew Lee won gold in the mixed synchronised 10m platform at the 2017 European Diving Championships in Kiev

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Lois Toulson won her second medal of the European Championships as she and partner Matthew Lee took silver in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.

Russia's Nikita Shleikher and Iuliia Timoshinina won by less than two points despite 2017 champions Toulson and Lee, 20, leading after three of five dives.

Toulson, 18, hoped for a second gold in Glasgow having won the women's 10m event with Eden Cheng on Tuesday.

"I think we knew we both could have done that," said Toulson.

Team-mate Lee added: "It's a shame about the second-to-last dive. The Russians are quite strong but we're both happy with the performance."

Fellow Britons Grace Reid and Alicia Blagg compete in the women's individual 3m springboard event at 17:00 BST.

Reid, 22, finished second in qualifying and 21-year-old Blagg was fourth.