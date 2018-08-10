BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Final dive doesn't go to plan for Georgian pair
'Like a rag doll in the air!' - final dive goes badly wrong
Diving
Sandro Melikidze and Tornike Onikashvili of Georgia struggle to stay in sync which results in them placing in last position in the synchronised 3m springboard final at the European Championships.
