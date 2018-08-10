European Championships: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears win diving silver

Reigning Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears successfully defended their Commonwealth Games title earlier this year.

British diving pair Jack Laugher and Chris Mears had to settle for silver in the synchronised 3m springboard as Russia won European gold in Glasgow.

The Olympic and Commonwealth champions led going into the final round but Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov produced a 94.62 final dive to win by less than a point.

Laugher, 23, also won gold in the 1m and 3m springboard earlier this week.

Fellow Briton Katherine Torrance is in the 1m springboard final at 15:00 BST.

Laugher and 25-year-old Mears had looked on course to regain the European title they won in 2016, topping the scoreboard after their third dive following a mistake from the Russian pair.

However their final dive of 78.66 saw them finish with 430.62 points, behind Russia's total of 431.16.