BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Max Litchfield takes the silver in the 400m individual medley
Litchfield wins 'stunning' 400m individual medley silver
- From the section Swimming
GB's Max Litchfield is pipped for gold by Hungary's David Verraszto in a thrilling finish to the men's 400m individual medley.
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
