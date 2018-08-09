BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams win silver in synchronised 10m final
GB's Dixon and Williams win diving silver
Diving
Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams better their bronze medal from last year to win silver for Great Britain in the synchronised 10m final at the European Championships.
