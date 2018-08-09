BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard gold
'Spectacular' Laugher wins second diving gold
- From the section Diving
Great Britain's Jack Laugher holds off competition from Russia's Ilia Zakharov to win gold in the men's 3m springboard final, his second gold medal of the European Championships.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Laugher takes 1m springboard gold
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired