BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty wins gold in 50m breaststroke
'Masterful' Peaty storms to third European gold
Diving
Adam Peaty wins his third gold of the 2018 European Championships in the 50m breaststroke final, setting a new competition record of 26.09 seconds.
