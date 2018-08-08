BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Grace Reid and Ross Haslam win silver in mixed synchronised 3m springboard final
Diving silver for GB's Reid and Haslam
- From the section Diving
Great Britain's Grace Reid and Ross Haslam win silver in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final with a final score of 308.67.
