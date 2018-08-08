BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Marcus Nilsson's pole snap during pole vault competition
Ouch! Decathlete's pole snaps mid-vault
Watch as Swedish decathlete Marcus Nilsson's pole snaps during the pole vault at the European Championships.
