European Championships 2018: Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng win 10m synchronised gold

Eden Cheng became European junior platform champion last summer

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Lois Toulson and 15-year-old Eden Cheng produced an excellent last dive to win 10m synchronised gold at the European Championships in Glasgow.

In only their second event together, they were fifth at the midway point after a poor second dive.

But Cheng and Toulson, 18, moved up to third before the final round and got the 68 points needed from their final dive to overtake Russia and Germany.

"There's a lot of potential here and it's very exciting," Toulson said.

Cheng told BBC Sport: "We've only just teamed up this season so it's a surprise but I love diving out there with Lois."

