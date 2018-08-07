BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson win diving 10m synchronised gold
GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold
- From the section Diving
Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson produce an excellent final dive to win gold in the women's 10m synchronised event at the European Championships.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired