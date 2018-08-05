BBC Sport - Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Tom Daley explores Glasgow
Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow
- From the section Diving
British diving star Tom Daley samples the delights of Glasgow during the European Championships.
WATCH MORE: Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired