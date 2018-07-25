London to host 2019 Diving World Series leg at London Aquatics Centre

The London Aquatics Centre was an Olympic venue at London 2012

London will host the final leg of the 2019 Diving World Series - a key event before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event will take place at the London Aquatics Centre - which also hosted a leg in 2015 - between 17-19 May.

Japan, China, Canada and Russia will host the opening four legs of the 2019 series.

"The London Aquatics centre is such a great venue," said world and Commonwealth champion Tom Daley.

"I know having the Diving World Series in London will be great for those of us lucky enough to compete, but also for fans of sport generally and the entire city."

Daly won gold in the 10m platform at the London event in 2015 and should feature next year.

He has taken a break from competition after becoming a parent in June, but although he is expected to return to training in the autumn he will not take part in major competitions until 2019.

In the 2015 event in London, Great Britain finished second in the medal table behind China after adding two silvers and three bronze medals to Daley's gold.