European Championships: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears headline 15-strong diving squad

Laugher and Mears won 3m synchro gold at April's Commonwealth Games

Olympic gold medallists Jack Laugher and Chris Mears headline a 15-strong British diving team for August's European Championships in Scotland.

Laugher and Mears, who won 3m synchro gold at Rio 2016, are reigning European champions in the event.

Diving events will be held in Edinburgh while Glasgow will host other aquatic sports including swimming.

"The pool in Edinburgh has some great memories for me," said Laugher, 23, who won his first Commonwealth title there.

"It will be great to return and face a new challenge."

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will take place from 2-12 August, with six sports competing in the Scottish city while athletics will take place simultaneously in Berlin, Germany.

It marks the first time it has been held as a multi-sport event.

GB team

Women: Robyn Birch, Alicia Blagg, Eden Cheng, Scarlett Mew Jensen, Grace Reid, Katherine Torrance, Lois Toulson

Men: Matthew Dixon, Daniel Goodfellow, Ross Haslam, James Heatly, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee, Chris Mears, Noah Williams