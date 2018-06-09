Fina Diving World Cup: Grace Reid and Ross Haslam win 3m synchro World Cup bronze

Grace Reid won 1m springboard gold for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in April

Grace Reid and Ross Haslam won Great Britain's third medal of the Fina Diving World Cup by taking mixed 3m synchro bronze in Wuhan, China.

It is their first tournament as a pair - Sheffield's Haslam partnering Reid, from Edinburgh, after Tom Daley decided to take a break for the rest of 2018.

A final-round dive of 72.54 points took them to a total of 302.64.

China's Han Wang and Zheng Li won with 337.95; silver went to Elena Bertocchi and Maicol Verzotto of Italy on 303.90.

Chris Mears and Jack Laugher won silver for Britain in the men's 3m synchro on Tuesday and Laugher took bronze in the men's 3m springboard on Thursday.