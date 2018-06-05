Diving World Cup: Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears win silver in China

Mears and Laugher (left) won Olympic and European gold in the 3m synchronised in 2016

Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears won 3m synchronised silver at the Diving World Cup in China.

The British pair, who defended their Commonwealth Games title in April, led after five of the six rounds in Wuhan.

However, an error by Laugher in the final dive saw them total 440.64 points, as home favourites Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi took gold with 448.74.

"Unfortunately I struggled with my last rotation, but overall I'm quite happy," said Laugher.

Mears, who has struggled with a series of injuries since the pair claimed Olympic gold in 2016, added: "At one stage I didn't think I would be able to compete as I've had a back problem, but I'm still really happy to back and compete with Jack."

Despite a busy year which has already included the Commonwealth Games and World Series as well as the forthcoming European Championships in October, the Diving World Cup is the biggest event in the year for those in the sport.

Laugher will return for the men's individual 3m springboard preliminaries on Wednesday while team-mates Lois Toulson and Robyn Birch will contest the semi-finals of the women's individual 10m competition.

World champion Tom Daley is the only leading British diving to be missing the event, having opted to take a break from competing until next year.