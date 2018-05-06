Tom Daley and Grace Reid win silver in Diving World Series event in Russia

  • From the section Diving
Grace Reid and Tom Daley
Reid (left) and Daley won silver together at the World Aquatics Championships last year

Great Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid won a fourth successive silver medal in the Fina Diving World Series.

Daley, 23, and Reid, 21, took second in the mixed 3m synchro springboard at the fourth and final event in Kazan.

The pair finished on 317.70 points, behind Canada's Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac (324.96) and ahead of Germany's Tina Punzel and Lou Massenberg (306.00).

The podium was a repeat of last month's event in Montreal.

The event in Russia was the fourth instalment of the Diving World Series after events in Beijing, Fuji and Montreal.

