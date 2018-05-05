Diving World Series: Grace Reid & Katherine Torrance win bronze in Kazan

Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance also competed together at the 2017 Diving World Championships

Britain's Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance won bronze in the women's 3m synchronised in the final Diving World Series leg in Kazan, Russia.

Reid, 21, and Torrance, 19, finished with a total of 289.29 points as China took gold with a score of 316.20.

The Canadian pair claimed the silver medal with a tally of 301.11 points.

Reid will compete again on Sunday in the women's 3m springboard and alongside Tom Daley in the mixed 3m synchronised.

The duo have won three consecutive silvers in the first three events of the series.

Dan Goodfellow competes in the second semi-final of the men's 3m springboard competition on Saturday.