GB divers Sarah Barrow and Tonia Couch want World Cup medal

Couch (left) and Barrow dived together at the 2012 Olympics

Great Britain 10m synchro duo Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow hope to repeat their 2012 medal-winning performance at next week's World Cup in Shanghai.

The duo from Plymouth, are in China preparing for the championships.

"It'd be amazing to score a great score, get a personal best and win a medal," Couch told BBC Sport.

"We're training really well so Sarah and I are going to go there confident and see where that ends."

Couch and Barrow have been in good form recently, winning before coming the following week.

Couch also won in the Beijing leg of the World Series in March.

"It's going to be very tough beating the Chinese in their own pool, I don't think it's done very often," Couch added.

"But we don't focus on what other people do, we focus on ourselves."

The competition will see a number of nations who did not compete in the World series take to the boards in the biggest global diving event of the year.

"They've had a year to practise while we've been doing competitions," Barrow said.

"People like South Korea came into the World Series once and medalled, while Australia will be back in.

"It will be a tough event like always, it's a world competition, but we have been in the top six for the past few years now and that'll be our aim at least," she added.