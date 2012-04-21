Last updated on .From the section Diving

Tom Daley and Peter Waterfield won bronze at the final meeting of the Diving World Series to become overall winners external-link in the 10m platform synchro.

With the dominant Chinese absent in Mexico, the duo scored 446.88 in the last major event before London 2012.

The British pair had been just two points behind gold medallists David Boudia and Nick McCrory from the United States heading into the final dive.

Elsewhere, Tonia Couch finished fourth in the women's 10m platform.