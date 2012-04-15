Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Double Commonwealth champion Tom Daley secured his third successive podium finish with a silver medal at the Diving World Series in Moscow, Russia.

His 520.95 points placed Daley behind Lin Yue of China in the 10m platform.

quote Silver in the individual at the Russian Diving World Series! Woop!

On Friday, the 17-year-old had finished a disappointing fifth in the 10m platform synchronised competition alongside Peter Waterfield.

US Olympic silver medallist David Boudia completed the podium places, with Waterfield down in sixth.

Olympic test event bronze medallists Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow were sixth in the women's 10m synchronised competition, with Nick Robinson-Baker and Chris Mears fifth in the 3m Springboard Synchro final.

Teenager Daley, who earlier in the year faced heavy criticism from GB diving performance director Alexei Evangulov over concerns that his media commitments were interfering with his build-up to London 2012, finished second to China's world champion Qiu Bo in Dubai and Beijing last month.

A further silver medal suggests, that after the low of placing seventh with Waterfield in London, his preparations are now back on track.

Daley and his team-mates will now head to Mexico for the final World Series event in Tijuana, Mexico, on 20-21 April.