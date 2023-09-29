Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Para-athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete at next year's Paralympics after officials voted against a full ban.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will take a second vote on whether those taking part can do so under the Russian flag, or as neutral athletes.

Russia is banned from Paralympic competition following the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Games in Paris start on 28 August.

In a statement on Friday, the IPC said its members had voted 74-65 - with 13 abstentions - against a motion to suspend fully Russia's National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for "breaches of its constitutional membership obligations".

The IPC's decision comes two weeks before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meets to discuss the participation of Russia and Belarus at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Belarusian athletes and para-athletes are also banned from competition because of the country's support of the war in Ukraine.

