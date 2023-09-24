Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Matt Bush (right) played football, rugby, tennis, golf, jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, javelin and shot put before taking up taekwondo

Great Britain's Matt Bush and Amy Truesdale both collected repeat world Para-taekwondo titles with victories in Mexico.

English fighter Truesdale beat Mexican Fernanda Vargus to win her third world gold.

Bush, 34, overcame the USA's Evan Medell in his final at the 2023 World Para Taekwondo Championship.

It's the Welshman's second world title, having become Britain's first male Para-taekwondo world champion in 2019.

Wales' Beth Munro took silver in Veracruz after losing a hard fought final against Silva De Moura of Brazil.

Munro was also a silver medallist at the 2020 Olympics, but Bush missed the delayed Games in Tokyo in 2021 with a knee injury.

Chester-born Truesdale, also 34, won bronze in Tokyo.