Ellis and Pollard are aiming to compete at next year's Paris Paralympics

Britain's Dave Ellis and guide Luke Pollard put in a strong display to defend their men's PTVI title at the World Triathlon Para Championships.

They finished in 57 minutes and 37 seconds in Pontevedra, Spain - over a minute clear of the rest of the field.

It is their third world title together and a sixth global crown for Ellis.

Elsewhere, Claire Cashmore and Lauren Steadman took silver and bronze in the women's PTS5 race.

Gold went to American Grace Norman who retained her title in 1:03.28 after she went clear on the run, with Cashmore finishing in 1:04:39 and reigning Paralympic champion Steadman clocking 1:05:45.

In their race, Ellis and Pollard moved into the lead on the bike leg before being overtaken by France's Thibaut Rigaudeau and his guide heading into the second transition.

But the British pair showed their strength on the run and they soon pulled clear.

The PTVI categories are contested by athletes with a vision impairment, plus their guide.

"Another world title and it's really special," said 37-year-old Ellis. "It gets harder as you get a bit older and I'm feeling that now.

"The Paralympic test event in Paris was such a big focus this year, but you're always going to get motivated for a World Champs and every time they roll around, you want to do really well. I'm just so happy to pick up the sixth win."

Pollard added: "Dave is always pushing me and to win another world title is pretty special. It was a good race out here - the field is stacked, so it was really close racing all the way."