Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett is the world number two and has won two Grand Slam singles titles in 2023

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett successfully defended his men's wheelchair title at the US Open against compatriot and doubles partner Gordon Reid.

Hewett was in control throughout, beating good friend Reid 6-4 6-3.

The triumph is Hewett's eighth Grand Slam singles title and fourth at Flushing Meadows.

"It's the stuff of dreams to play on a stadium court and to be holding the trophy for a fourth time," said Hewett.

"It's not easy playing your doubles partner in a Grand Slam final and I want to congratulate you [Reid] on a great week - it's nice to see you back in a final where you belong."

Hewett and Reid have won 18 major doubles titles together but were contesting a Grand Slam final against each other for the first time.

Before the match Hewett said there are "no secrets" between the pair and it was fine margins that separated them on Louis Armstrong Stadium but Hewett's final experience ultimately shone through.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Reid broke in the first game but Hewett grew into the match and broke back in the fourth to level at 2-2.

Hewett, competing in his seventh successive US Open final, appeared frustrated as he missed a break point at 4-3 but sealed it three games later, wrapping up the opening set when Reid double-faulted on break point.

The second set started in the same vein as the first, with Reid breaking immediately, but Hewett was aggressive with the forehand and instantly broke back.

When Hewett once again took his opponent's serve for 5-2 the 25-year-old was well on his way to another triumph at Flushing Meadows.

With the trophy in his sights, Hewett piled on the pressure but, despite numerous unforced errors from Reid - 26 to Hewett's 14 in the match - the Scot forced Hewett to serve it out, which he confidently did to love.

The triumph marks Hewett's second Grand Slam singles success of the year, having won the Australian Open in January before losing in both the French Open and Wimbledon finals.

Reid was competing in his first major singles final since 2019 at Roland Garros, with his two titles coming at Wimbledon and the Australian Open in 2016.

"Congratulations Alfie, you've been the best player this week and deserve the title," Reid said.

"I'm disappointed in my level, nothing really went right for me today but I'll go home and look at this and see you again next year."

While Hewett and Reid had not previously met in a singles final at a major, they did face each other in the final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio when Reid triumphed 6-2 6-1 to win gold.