Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are five-time doubles champions at the US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

A British champion is guaranteed at the US Open when Alfie Hewett meets Gordon Reid in the men's wheelchair final.

Doubles partners Hewett and Reid, who have won 18 major titles together, will contest a Grand Slam final against each other for the first time on Sunday.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Hewett is bidding for his fourth US Open triumph, while Reid is seeking his third Slam and first since 2016.

"It's really good for British tennis," Hewett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When we go out there, it will just be two singles players who want to bring home a Grand Slam title."

While they have not previously met in a singles final at a major, they did face each other in the final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

On that occasion, Reid triumphed 6-2 6-1 to win gold.

"We know each other's games very well - we're very open with our doubles partnership - so there are no secrets there," Hewett added.

"But I think that's what makes our matches so entertaining.

"It's like a game of chess. You have to think ahead, tactically play the match well, and you have to execute at the same time. There are a lot of similarities as well so it should be a good display of wheelchair tennis."

On Saturday, Britain's Andy Lapthorne and South African team-mate Donald Ramphadi were beaten in the wheelchair quad doubles final by Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

Dutch top seeds Schroder and Vink prevailed 6-1 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium, denying two-time singles champion Lapthorne, 32, a fifth doubles title in New York.