Bayley won gold at the 2014 Paralympic Games

Britain's Will Bayley won the European Para Table Tennis Championships title in Sheffield to book his place at next year's Paralympics in Paris.

The 35-year-old beat defending champion Jean-Paul Montanus of the Netherlands 3-1 in the class seven singles final.

"That was probably up there with one of the toughest matches of my life," said world champion Bayley.

The British team have won eight singles medals at the event, with one gold, three silvers and four bronze medals.

Rob Davies suffered a 3-2 defeat by Hungary's Endre Major in the men's class 1 final, while Jack Hunter-Spivey was beaten 3-1 by world number one Valentin Baus, of Germany, in the men's class 5 final.

Grace Williams lost her women's class 8 final 3-1 to Norway's Aida Dahlen and Martin Perry suffered a 3-1 defeat by Denmark's Peter Rosenmeier in their men's class 6 semi-final.

A day earlier, 13-year-old Bly Twomey, Fliss Pickard and Tom Matthews won bronze medals in the women's class 7, women's class 6 and men's class 1 respectively.