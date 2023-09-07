Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett has reached the last six wheelchair singles finals at the US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Briton Alfie Hewett continued his US Open wheelchair singles title defence with a dominant win over Japan's Takuya Miki in the quarter-finals.

Hewett's compatriot and doubles partner Gordon Reid beat fourth seed Martin de la Puente to also reach the last four.

Fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne progressed to the quad semi-finals with a win over his doubles team-mate Donald Ramphadi.

However, Lucy Shuker exited the women's singles with a heavy 6-2 6-0 defeat by top seed Diede de Groot.

Second seed Hewett, a three time champion in New York, won 6-1 6-3 to set up a semi-final with Argentine third seed Gustavo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Reid lost the first set against De la Puente and was 4-1 down in the second but fought back to win 1-6 7-5 7-5 against the Spaniard.

He will play Stephane Houdet next as he attempts to reach his first US Open wheelchair singles final.

Hewett and Reid, who could meet in the final, will team up later on Thursday to face France's Houdet and Takashi Sanada of Japan for a place in the final as they bid for a sixth doubles title at Flushing Meadows.

Two-time quad singles champion Lapthorne beat South Africa's Ramphadi 6-2 6-0, but the pair will face Slovakia's Tomas Masaryk and Brazil's Ymanitu Silva in the doubles semi-final.