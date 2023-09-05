Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wilson enjoyed a successful Paralympic debut in Tokyo in 2021

Britain's Georgia Wilson and Gabby Blake won silver and bronze medals on the opening day of the European Para Dressage Championships in Germany.

Welsh rider Wilson, a double bronze medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, was second in the Grade 2 individual event.

She scored 72.966% on Sakura to finish second behind home hope Heidemarie Dresing (74.776)

Nottinghamshire-based Blake, on her international debut, scored 74.583 in the Grade 1 event on board Strong Beau.

Gold went to Latvian Rihards Snikus (75.250) ahead of Germany's Martina Benzinger (74.833), with Blake third.

Britain's other riders Sophie Wells and Charlotte Cundall both go in the Grade 5 individual competition on Wednesday.