Claire Taggart competed at her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart remains unbeaten at the Boccia World Cup in Fortaleza in Brazil.

The 28-year-old beat Mexico's Karina Martinez Sandoval 8-3 to finish top of her group.

She progresses to the semi-finals which will take place at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

The Larne competitor's opponent will be Slovakian, either Kristina Kudlacova or Eliska Jankachova, who meet later on Tuesday.

Taggart lost at the semi-final stage of the recent BC2 Boccia semi-finals at the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

She is hoping to compete at the 2024 Paralympics, having already participated in boccia at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Games.

Taggart won gold at the World Boccia Championships in Rio last year.