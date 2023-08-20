Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The archery competition took place on the Rotterdam waterfront

British duo Nathan MacQueen and Jack Shephard both won two golds on the final day of action at the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

Scottish archer MacQueen triumphed in the men's compound event and partnered Phoebe Paterson Pine to victory in the mixed compound competition.

Shephard took Para-badminton SH6 men's singles gold and the mixed doubles title with Rachel Choong.

Ten Para sports had combined to stage their European championships together.

"Winning two golds is hard to believe because I had such a bad year last year with health issues," said MacQueen, who also won silver at last month's World Championships.

"I only made one competition so to come out this year and medal at every event I've been to is a dream come true."

Shephard came from 20-18 down in the final game to win 23-21 17-21 22-20 against France's Charles Noakes in his singles final.

"I'm speechless. To be that many points down and then to dig in and come back like that, it just shows my determination and what I can do out on court," he said.

"I am hard to beat and I like to keep it that way.

"Hopefully, my opponents look at that and think when they get to that stage they have to be able to close the game out, because I'm always going to come back.

"I was confident in myself. I believed that I could do it."

There was also badminton gold for Dan Bethell in the SL3 final and mixed doubles silver and singles bronze for Kristen Coombs in the same division as Shephard, as well as archery bronze in the W1 mixed team event for Victoria Kingstone and Martin Saych.