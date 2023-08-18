Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The Netherlands women won their ninth European title

The Netherlands beat Great Britain 56-36 in the European Wheelchair Basketball Championship women's final.

Bo Kramer top-scored with 18 points for the Dutch who retained their title and won the Europeans for a ninth time overall.

Spain beat Germany 49-48 earlier on Friday to win bronze.

"What a game that final was. I don't think the score reflects how close the game was," said GB captain Sophie Carrigill.

"It was the same in the pool game with them, we fought really well."

Britain's Robyn Love finished on 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Jade Atkin added nine points and five rebounds.

The GB women's team have already qualified for the Paris Paralympics after beating Germany 57-34 in the semi-final.

"I am really proud at how we performed throughout the whole tournament," added Carrigill.

"That was our job done really, qualifying for Paris. This game was to give it our all and enjoy it."

GB had a remarkable turnaround from June where they finished ninth at the World Championships in Dubai.

Netherland's Mariska Beijer, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, said: "This feels fantastic. To play for such a huge Dutch crowd and full stands full of family and friends… and to win the European title with this amazing team was just incredible."

GB's men's team face Spain in the final on Saturday at 16:30 BST.