David Smith has won four world and seven European gold medals

Great Britain's David Smith and Will Arnott won Boccia silver medals at the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

Smith, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, lost 5-2 to Daniel Perez of the Netherlands in the BC1 final.

Arnott was beaten 6-2 by Greece's Grigorios Polychronidis in the BC3 final, while Stephen McGuire took bronze in the BC4 category.

The new tournament features 10 para-sports.

There is Paralympic qualification on offer in five of them.

"I am a little bit disappointed," said Smith, who won Paralympic gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 as well as team gold at Beijing 2008.

"I had a chance in the second end and, if I'd have scored then, I think I would have won the game.

"It is good for the Dutch crowd that Dan could win. He has been trying to beat me for ages so it's good for him to finally get one."

Arnott said: "Winning a silver medal is a great thing for me. It's my first major international medal.

"I've been threatening to have a result like this, maybe for four or five years, and to finally get it is really a great experience."