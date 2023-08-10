Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Taggart competed at her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart has lost in the BC2 Boccia semi-finals at the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

Taggart dropped into the bronze medal play-off match after losing to Ana Correia of Portugal, following a 4-4 tiebreak.

The BC2 Boccia world number was given a bye into the last four after beating Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan.

A gold medal would have earned Taggart qualification to the 2024 Paralympics.

Taggart, 28, won gold at the World Boccia Championships in Rio last year.

Born in Larne, she made history by becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in boccia at Rio in 2016.

The world champion competed in her second Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021.