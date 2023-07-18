Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kevin Santos won the 60m UK indoor title in Birmingham in February

Sprinter Kevin Santos has "huge opportunities" in front of him following his bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

The 21-year-old clocked 10.85 seconds to finish third in the T47 100m despite being hit by a quad strain and stomach bug while in the French capital.

The times was just 0.02 outside his personal best for the distance.

"The 10 days he's been out there, it's been up and down for him," coach Mike Utting told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He really came good. I thought if he got into the final he'd stand a chance because he's pretty focused and he just hung on for the bronze medal."

His performance prevented a Brazilian 1-2-3 in the event, with Petrucio Ferreira (10.37) and Jose Martins (10.73) taking gold and silver, but Washington Junior (10.88) had to settle for fourth.

Santos, who lives in Watton and runs for the City of Norwich club, opted out of athletics for a year and a half, taking up jiu-jitsu instead.

But he returned to the track last year and was named as one of Great Britain's nine debutants for the World Championships after running 10.83 at a Newham and Essex Beagles open meeting in May.

Fortunately for Santos, his event was put back 48 hours from Friday, giving him more time to recover from his stomach problem.

And he ran 10.87 behind Ferreira in his heat to earn a place among the final eight.

"We didn't expect it [a medal] at the first championships," said Utting, who believes Santos - who was 21 last week - is capable of going faster.

"The World Championships next year are in Japan and then it's the Paralympics, again in Paris, the opportunities are huge.

"He's also got the Diamond League coming up, which going to be a big one for him. That's going to be his next goal and then go from there."