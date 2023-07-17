Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Davies has competed at three Paralympic Games in his career

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport

Britain's Aled Sion Davies claimed his fifth consecutive shot put title on the final night of the Para Athletics World Championship in Paris.

The 32-year-old Welshman led the F63 event from start to finish with his best throw of 16.16m coming in the penultimate round.

Silver went to Iran's Sajad Mohammadian (14.38) with Brazil's Edenilson Roberto third (14.06).

It is Great Britain's 10th gold of the competition.

In the morning session, Scottish teenager Ben Sandilands produced a devastating late burst to claim victory in the T20 1500m.

The 19-year-old Fife AC athlete moved up from fifth over the final 250m to overtake Mikey Brannigan of the United States at the bend and accelerated away for victory.

