Olivia Breen says winning T38 long jump silver at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris was "overshadowed" by being denied a request to withdraw from her 100m competition on medical grounds.

The Welsh competitor, 26, says her "foot kept locking up after running at speed," prompting the request.

She ran a 100m heat on 10 July and was sixth in the final a day later.

On Thursday, 13 July, Breen won silver in the long jump.

In a social media post Breen said she experienced an "amazing Championships in Paris which has made me so excited for next year's Paralympic Games".

She finished fourth in her 100m heat, qualifying as a fastest loser for the final the following day.

The International Paralympic Committee IPC) has been invited to respond to Breen's post, in which she wrote: "The positivity of the event was overshadowed for me by an inexplicable decision by the IPC to refuse a medical request made on my behalf by British Athletics to withdraw from the 100m because my ankle and foot kept locking up after running at speed.

"This has especially been the case when I use blocks because of the position of my foot in the blocks.

"I was told that if I withdrew form the 100m I would not be allowed to compete in the long jump.

"That was a very difficult decision but we felt it would be safer for me to withdraw from the 100m to protect my foot for the long jump, which is my main event.

"I have felt nothing but frustration that whilst I do not have a bad injury the consequences of my foot locking up have meant that I have not been able to perform properly.

"As a result of this refusal I was compelled to compete in the 100m, but from a standing start which was a safer option, but inevitably meant I was not competitive.

"Unsurprisingly my foot locked up after running two 100m races. Fortunately my medical team were able to unlock the foot before my long jump competition and I was delighted to be able to compete and win a silver medal. However things could have been different.

"Like all athletes I love to compete - it's what we train to do. The decision to apply to withdraw from the race was a really difficult one for me as I hate admitting defeat.

"This is an appeal to all governing bodies to listen when athletes make similar requests and to understand that if an athlete is asking to withdraw from a competition then there is a real reason behind such a request as competing is our life."