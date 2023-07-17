Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sammi Kinghorn won her third career world gold medal in Paris

Wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn surpassed her own expectations with a "crazy" four-medal haul at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 27-year-old Scot won gold in the T53 100m, securing her third career world title and setting a new championship record time.

There were also silver medals over 400m, 800m and in the universal 4x100m relay, with Kinghorn telling BBC Scotland: "I really didn't think I'd be coming home with a medal from every event I was entered in."

Kinghorn suffered a spine injury in an accident on her family's farm in 2010.

She won two world golds over 100m and 200m in 2017, and picked up silver and bronze medals at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Reflecting on her successes in Paris before she returns to the same city for next year's Paralympics, she said: "It's just crazy.

"I remember when I won my first ever medal for Great Britain and got on the podium I was like, 'this is the feeling I want'.

"It makes all the hard training sessions, the freezing cold nights, worthwhile. Watching that flag go up is such an incredible feeling."

For her gold, Kinghorn got the better of defending champion Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland and China's Fang Gao, the Paralympic champion, powering home in 15.93 seconds.

"I've watched that race so many times over and over," she said.

"It was probably the first time I've been able to just focus on myself and not anyone around me.

"I was up against the defending champion and Paralympic champion. I just wanted to stay in my own head, compete against myself and try and go under 16 seconds.

"I executed the plan perfectly and I knew I was in it, but didn't realise I'd actually won until I saw my name come up."