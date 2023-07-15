Pembroke made his GB debut at the 2022 Europeans in Poland

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates : 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport

Britain's Dan Pembroke gave himself an early birthday present by adding the world javelin title to his Paralympic crown at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

Pembroke, who turns 32 on Sunday, was a class apart as he set an F13 European record of 70.50m.

Iran's Ali Pirouj took silver with 63.70m and Cuba's Ulicer Aguilera Cruz bronze with 59.79m.

"It was nice to get that one in when I'm still 31," Pembroke told BBC Sport.

GB's seventh gold medal of the competition came on a night when team co-captains Sammi Kinghorn and Dan Greaves won silver and bronze respectively.

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn followed up her T53 100m gold on Friday with her second silver of the week - this time in the 400m - while Greaves, whose first Worlds were in 2002, took bronze in the F44 discus.

Pembroke was trying to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics before an elbow injury ended his hopes.

Already dealing with the degenerative eye condition retinitis pigmentosa, which causes gradual sight loss, he stepped away from the sport to go travelling before returning and being classified as a Para athlete in 2019 and embarking on a new athletics career.

"I really wanted to get a big throw in early," said Pembroke, whose next target is the 71.01m world record held by Aleksandr Svechnikov of Uzbekistan.

"To go 65m in the opening round was incredible. Then I gathered my thoughts, concentrated on myself and pulled it out of the bag in the second round.

"I really like being pushed and to have a scrap in a competition, but sometimes you have to compete against yourself. A win is a win and and I am really happy.

"The competition was really long tonight - it took over two hours - so it's hard to maintain that adrenaline all the way through.

"But it has given me so much confidence going into next year."

Earlier, Kinghorn was involved in another battle with Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner, who came out on top for her fourth gold of the meeting.

"I came here to fight for as many medals as I could and that's one in each race, which I'm really pleased about," said 27-year-old Scot Kinghorn, who also finished second behind Debrunner in the 800m before beating her in the 100m.

"I only had about five hours' sleep after my 100m, which wasn't ideal, but I was still close to my PB today, although I fumbled my start.

"I am happy with the acceleration and happy with the time, so it is exciting for next year."

Greaves won his first World Championship medal since he took silver in Lille in 2013 with a best throw of 57.92m as he finished behind Americans David Blair (60.36m) and Jeremy Campbell (60.33m).

"It means a lot to represent Great Britain at the age of 40. So many people have helped to get me there and ensure I stay as one of the best of the world," Greaves said.

"I wish I had been able to put in a longer throw to put the pressure on because I am in better shape than the result.

"But to be on the podium and have my wife and children there to see me win a medal on the big stage is phenomenal and hopefully something they will remember."