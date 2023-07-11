Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Arnold is one of the most experienced campaigners on the British team

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport.

Britain's Hollie Arnold won her fifth F46 javelin title in a row to claim Britain's fourth gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 29-year-old, who was born without her right forearm, threw a season's best of 41.06m in the fourth round.

It was a superb return to form for the Welsh athlete after she could only manage bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics as defending champion.

Serbia's Saska Sokolov won silver with a personal best of 39.96m.

More to follow.