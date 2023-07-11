Close menu

World Para Athletics Championships: Hollie Arnold maintains javelin dominance

By Elizabeth HudsonBBC Sport in Paris

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hollie Arnold in action in Paris
Arnold is one of the most experienced campaigners on the British team
2023 Para Athletics World Championships
Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July
Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport.

Britain's Hollie Arnold won her fifth F46 javelin title in a row to claim Britain's fourth gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 29-year-old, who was born without her right forearm, threw a season's best of 41.06m in the fourth round.

It was a superb return to form for the Welsh athlete after she could only manage bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics as defending champion.

Serbia's Saska Sokolov won silver with a personal best of 39.96m.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured